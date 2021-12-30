CM asks pro-Kannada outfits to withdraw bandh

December 30, 2021

Hubballi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday appealed to pro-Kannada outfits to withdraw their call for a Karnataka Bandh on Dec.31 in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the State.

Speaking to media persons after attending the BJP Executive meeting here, he said strong action has been taken against MES activists who indulged in vandalism in Belagavi. “Legal provisions will be examined to ban MES,” the Chief Minister added.

The appeal comes in the wake of differing stand on the bandh call given by Vatal Nagaraj and Sa. Ra. Govindu. Several other pro-Kannada organisations and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce have promised moral support only.