Govt. drops ‘Khadi Urban Haat’ project in Mysuru

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a big disappointment for artisans, the State Government has dropped  ‘Khadi Urban Haat’ project, which was proposed to be executed by Karnataka Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) at Vijayanagar 3rd stage in city.

With an objective of providing an appropriate market and exposure for products of rural artisans, the KVIB had come up with this ambitious ‘Khadi Urban Haat’ project. But the Government all of a sudden has dropped this project, without assigning any reason, following which the KVIB has sent a repeat proposal citing the importance of the project.

The KVIB had prepared a blue print and DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the project, according to which Khadi Urban Haat complex was to come up on a 3,750 sq. mts. CA (Civic Amenities) site near Bunts Sangha building in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

The complex was supposed to provide a marketing platform for over 200 rural, cottage and home-made products under one roof. Overall, the purpose of the project was to provide an appropriate market base for Khadi, Village and Cottage Industry products. It was also planned to make the Khadi Urban Haat complex a tourist spot, by constructing the complex with a heritage touch.

However, the Government, for reasons best known to itself, has dropped the project. This has forced the KVIB to re-propose the project to the Government and work out plans for convincing the Government on the need for executing  this project, which  has the potential for creating  big markets and good prices for khadi and other village products.

