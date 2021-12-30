Musuvinakoppal Govt. High School student for National ‘Kalotsava’
News

Musuvinakoppal Govt. High School student for National ‘Kalotsava’

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sushmitha, a 9th standard student of Musuvinakoppal Government High School in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district, has been selected to represent the State at the National-level ‘Kalotsava’ to be conducted by the Ministry of School Education, Govt. of India.

Sushmitha bagged first place in the Visual Arts-2D category of the State-level competition for her ‘Togalugombe’ painting to get selected for the National-level. She is guided by her Art teacher K. Suresh. This is for the second time Musuvinakoppal Government High School is taking part in the National-level ‘Kalotsava.’ Previously, another student of the same school, M. Lokesh, had taken part in the National-level ‘Kalotsava’ and had bagged first place under the guidance of Art teacher Suresh.

School Head Master M. Siddappaji has congratulated the student.

The National-level event will be held in Bengaluru between Jan. 1 and 12, 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching