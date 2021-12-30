Musuvinakoppal Govt. High School student for National ‘Kalotsava’

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sushmitha, a 9th standard student of Musuvinakoppal Government High School in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district, has been selected to represent the State at the National-level ‘Kalotsava’ to be conducted by the Ministry of School Education, Govt. of India.

Sushmitha bagged first place in the Visual Arts-2D category of the State-level competition for her ‘Togalugombe’ painting to get selected for the National-level. She is guided by her Art teacher K. Suresh. This is for the second time Musuvinakoppal Government High School is taking part in the National-level ‘Kalotsava.’ Previously, another student of the same school, M. Lokesh, had taken part in the National-level ‘Kalotsava’ and had bagged first place under the guidance of Art teacher Suresh.

School Head Master M. Siddappaji has congratulated the student.

The National-level event will be held in Bengaluru between Jan. 1 and 12, 2022.