‘Sudharma’ Editor Jayalakshmi feted

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Sanskrit is not the language of a caste, Melukote Yathiraja Mutt Seer Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji said that Sanskrit is a language of our rich culture. He was speaking at ‘Sudharma’ Sanskrit Daily Editor and Padma Shri awardee K.S.Jayalakshmi Sampath Kumar felicitation function organised by the city’s Ramanuja Abhyudaya Co-operative Society and Nagarika Abhinandana Samiti at Neramballi Savitramma Subbarao Convention Hall in Lakshmipuram here yesterday.

Contending that Mysuru is home to many newspapers and magazines, he said that there is a tradition to whatever cultural activities that take place in Mysuru. Recalling the journey of the country’s only Sanskrit Daily ‘Sudharma,’ the Seer said that the Founder of the newspaper K.N. Varadaraja Iyengar and K.V. Sampath Kumar should have been alive today for this unforgettable moment.

‘Sudharma’ Editor K.S. Jayalakshmi said the felicitation programme very much resembled the one in which she received the Padma Shri award at New Delhi.

Recalling the early days when she and her husband toiled hard for the publication of ‘Sudharma’, she said that she learnt much about Sanskrit and our culture when working for the paper.

She also mentioned how her late husband strived for uninterrupted publication of the newspaper and the affection shown by the people of Mysuru.

Melukote Vangipura Mutt Seer Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji, Sanskrit University VC Prof. K.E. Devanathan, ‘Sudharma’ Hon. Editor Dr. H.V. Nagaraja Rao, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mysuru District and City Brahmana Sangha President D.T. Prakash, Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, social worker Raghuram, senior RSS leader M. Venkatram, ex-MLC G. Madhusudan, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and others were present.