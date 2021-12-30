STPI incubation centre in city to be ready by March 2022

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The new building and the incubation centre of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) will be ready by March 2022 as the construction work of the IT infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 24 crore is in progress at the Hebbal Industrial Area.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha yesterday visited the STPI and reviewed the progress. The construction works are being undertaken by the Central Public Works Department, Mysuru. The STPI was established in 1991 as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting software exports from India.

STPIs have been established at five locations in Karnataka, with the main centre located in Electronics City, Bengaluru and sub-centres at Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Manipal. The Mysuru STPI was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) campus, which was the first non-capital city to have STPI in India.

The three-storey building has about 40,000 sq. ft semi-furnished ready-to-occupy space with a data centre and network operation centre. It has an auditorium, conference hall, discussion rooms and cafeteria. Located in a land of 2.36 acres, the STPI will attract and support the start-ups/micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in Mysuru region.

The STPI aligns with the Government’s vision to promote IT and ITES in Mysuru city and generate jobs for local talent. The STPI and incubation centre will generate 600 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect jobs. The land was allotted by the State Government in 2008. The construction started in October 2016.

It will boost many start-up companies to set up their facilities in Tier-II cities like Mysuru and Tier-III cities. The STPI broadly provides services that include data communication, incubation and project management and consultancy services where the start-ups can ideate, incubate and implement their projects.

Once these start-ups improve then they move out making way for others. The centre also aims to promote the development and export of software and software services and provide statutory and other promotional services to exporters by implementing software technology parks, Electronics and Hardware Technology Parks (EHTP) schemes.

Mysuru itself is a good example of a Tier II city as it has shown significant progress in nurturing the growth of the Software industry with nearly Rs. 6,000 crore worth IT exports done from the city.