Karnataka Bandh tomorrow

December 30, 2021

Likely to be limited to rallies and demonstrations in city

Mysore/Mysuru: As uncertainty continues over the extent of support that the Karnataka Bandh called tomorrow (Dec.31) by a host of Kannada organisations seeking a ban on MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti) would get across the State, the bandh in Mysuru city and district is most likely to be limited only to rallies and demonstrations as many organisations have expressed only moral support.

While Mysuru Hotel Owners Association has already clarified that it will be extending only moral support to the bandh, the theatre and multiplex owners of the city are undecided yet on the nature of support. Sources said that theatre owners and film exhibitors are awaiting the outcome of the meeting of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce at Bengaluru this afternoon.

The State-run KSRTC, which is determined to run buses as usual tomorrow, has directed all its staff and workers to attend duty. It has warned of disciplinary action against such staff and workers who abstain from duty and take part in the bandh, in violation of the directive. As such, it is expected that bus services would be normal tomorrow.

Train services too would be normal. Educational institutions too will function as usual tomorrow as no holiday has been declared thus far by them on account of the bandh, it is learnt.

As regards autos and cab services, the Associations are split on the nature of support for the bandh call.

While some auto, taxi, cab and other public transport associations want to operate as usual, several others associated with Kannada organisations have decided to extend total support for the bandh by stopping plying of their vehicles.

A few others said that auto and cab drivers will express support for the bandh by wearing black arm bands. The bandh will not affect essential services and movement of essential goods and commodities as they are exempted from the bandh call.

However, a clear picture on the overall extent and nature of support for the bandh in city will emerge only later this evening.

Meanwhile, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj, who, along with several Kannada organisations, has called for Karnataka Bandh, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning from Bengaluru, said that there was no question of postponing the bandh.

Dismissing speculations on the postponement as baseless, Vatal Nagaraj said: “there will be Karnataka Bandh tomorrow (Dec. 31) across the State and people need not have any doubts about it. We had set Dec. 29 as the deadline for the Karnataka Government to ban Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, which has been attacking Kannadigas at Belagavi. But the Government has failed to ban Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and as such, it has become inevitable to observe State-wide bandh tomorrow in the interests of crores of Kannadigas.”

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a political outfit active in the border district of Belagavi, has been fighting for merger of Marathi-speaking regions in Belagavi with Maharashtra.