District Minister asks Officials to ensure Food for All

April 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the COVID-19 lockdown affecting everyone, District Minister V. Somanna has asked the officials to ensure that no one suffers from hunger in the district.

The Minister was addressing officials at KEB Engineers Association auditorium at Kadakola on Nanjangud Road yesterday after visiting Jubilant Organics at Nanjangud, which has now become the epicentre of Coronavirus spread in the district.

Noting that the temple town of Nanjangud has been declared as Red Zone and the entire town and its surrounding areas are under total lockdown, Somanna said that in this backdrop, the Taluk Administration must ensure that people get essential commodities and medicines. He also directed the Tahsildar to ensure that no one suffers from hunger and the health of everyone is taken care of.

Stressing on the need for a perfect co-ordination between all Government Departments for facing the situation that has arisen following the lockdown, he said that officials must keep a watch on those who are under Home Quarantine and Isolation.

Pointing out that all the 1,458 employees of Jubilant Organics have been Quarantined, Somanna said that 761 of them were from Nanjangud taluk and the rest 697 employees were from other places. He directed the Tahsildar to provide food to security personnel of the company and to periodically examine their health.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar apprised the Minister of the Sanitisation and Fumigation measures taken up by the District Administration.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth said that Police and Health Department staff have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that Quarantined employees of the company do not come out for any reason.

Earlier, the Minister visited Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Temple Dasoha Bhavan. MP Pratap Simha, MLA B. Harshavardhan, ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra and other officials were present.

Somanna appeals public to follow lockdown guidelines

Maintaining that there is no other way other than lockdown to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, District Minister Somanna has appealed the public to strictly follow the lockdown regulations announced by the Government.

Speaking from social media platform Facebook Live yesterday, Somanna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared countrywide lockdown till April.14 at a time when the country was facing COVID-19 crisis. Asking the people to stay indoors to ensure success of the lockdown, the Minister lauded the people for heeding to the words of the Prime Minister at this hour of crisis.

Complimenting Mysuru and Kodagu District Administrations for effective precautionary and safety measures, he said that measures have been taken to door deliver fruits and vegetables to Quarantined homes.

Appealing the people not to get panicky, Somanna underlined the importance of people staying at homes during this crucial period.

Asking the people not to unnecessarily come out on to the streets, he said that it was important for everyone to follow lockdown regulations till Apr.14.