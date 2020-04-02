Donate food grains to MCC instead of serving cooked food: Commissioner

April 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: On volunteers serving of food to destitute, shelterless and other needy people in city, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that instead of serving the food directly, the donors should come forward to donate food grains and other essential commodities to the MCC, so that the Civic Body can pool in all the commodities in packets and distribute them to all the targeted needy persons and among people in slums and other spots identified by the MCC.

He further said that breakfast, lunch and dinner are being served at all the 11 Indira Canteens.

Mayor Tasneem said that in order to stop COVID-19 pandemic from spreading, the MCC has launched several sanitisation measures, with focus on cleanliness and hygiene.

Pointing out that disinfectants are being sprayed in all the 65 Wards of the MCC, she said that special attention is being given to quarantined houses. She further said that the MCC is carrying out public awareness on the need for following lockdown regulations, by making announcements from an open jeep.

Tasks to officials

The MCC Commissioner has assigned tasks to officials, the details of which are as under:

• MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar (Mob: 94492-76306) and Ranjith Kumar, AEE (UGD) (96861-51347) are in charge of maintenance of destitute centres and Santwana Kendras.

• Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Shivanandamurthy (99805-57442) – Procurement of essential commodities, distribution of passes and other administrative issues.

• Health Officers Dr. Jayanth (94483-25885) and Dr. D.G. Nagaraju (94818-20856) – Supervision of home quarantines and purchase and spraying of disinfectants.

• Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Kumar Nayak (99026-38586) – Monitoring of all seven markets.

• Deputy Commissioner (Development) Biligiri Rangaswamy (94480-60924) and City Planning Officer Jayasimha (94803-39495) – Door-to-Door delivery of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables.

Incident Commanders

Also, all MCC Zonal Commissioners will function as Incident Commanders, who will take care of all the precautionary and safety measures in their respective Zones. They are:

Zone-1: Aishwarya (96207-00762), Zone-2: Kumar Nayak (99026-38586), Zone-3: B.C. Shivanandamurthy (99805-57442), Zone-4: Priyadarshini (97319-46699), Zone-5: Shivegowda (94494-28066), Zone-6: H. Nagaraj (98451-44869), Zone-7: Shivegowda (94494-28066), Zone-8: Kuberappa (80739-95839), Zone-9: Muralidhar (94480-61719).

