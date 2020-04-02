District Minister visits Choultries, Youth Hostel

April 2, 2020

Serves breakfast, checks social distancing

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister V. Somanna, who visited the choultries and Youth Hostel, where many travellers and the shelterless are housed, inspected the places and took stock of the situation this morning.

The Minister, who first visited the CITB Choultry in Siddarthanagar, where nearly 162 tourists from Rajasthan are housed, inspected the place and spoke to them.

Minister Somanna then visited Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, where nearly 217 travellers and homeless people are housed and served them breakfast.

Speaking to the media, Somanna said that Mysureans have displayed their humanitarian concern by serving food and other essential commodities to the needy in this difficult times and lauded several voluntary organisations for extending their support.

Continuing, he said that he had been to CITB Choultry at Siddarthanagar where 162 people from Rajasthan who were sent back from Maharashtra border are housed and added that the District Administration with the help of various organisations are taking care of them.

The Minister later visited the Youth Hostel, where 450 people are housed. He said that food and medical care is being taken care and added that cleanliness is maintained at all places where travellers, who are unable to go back to their native places and homeless people are housed.

232 Fair Price Shops to distribute rations from today: Minister Somanna said that 232 Fair Price Shops in the district would be distributing rations to every household irrespective of them having BPL or APL cards on humanitarian grounds.

He said that while Fair Price Shops in urban places would commence distributing rations from today, Fair Price Shops at rural places would be doing the same from tomorrow.

MP Pratap Simha, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, MCC Health Officer Jayanth and others were present.

