District Minister inaugurates MCDCC Bank branch at Hebbal

July 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated a new branch of MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank at Hebbal (Surya Bakery Road) in city this morning.

This is the 31st branch of the Bank which covers Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

The Minister symbolically distributed cheques of Rs. 5 lakh each to two women Self-Help Groups (SHG) — Siddalingapura’s Adishakti Women SHG and Old Kesare’s Srilakshmi Women’s Co-op. Society — marking the inauguration of the branch.

MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, CEO G.C. Janardhan, General Manager M.T. Shashidhar, Hebbal Branch Manager T. Venkatachala, Directors Manju Gowda, M. Kumar, Nagendra Kumar, H.K. Nagaprasad and M.P. Sunil were present.

Planting drive launched

Somashekar later attended Jansangh Founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s birth anniversary programme at Vijayangar, where he launched the planting of 15,000 saplings at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that taking proper care of saplings after planting is key for the promotion of green cover.

Stressing on the need for active involvement of citizens in plant nurturing, he lauded the efforts of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev for launching planting drives on a massive scale covering entire city and outskirts.

MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, MLA L. Nagendra, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, MUDA Members Lakshmidevi, Naveen Kumar and others were present.

Later, Somashekar travelled to Dattagalli, where he launched tree planting drive at the park in Dattagalli F-Block, marking the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

‘Corona Warriors’ feted

Four ‘Corona Warriors’ — MCC Zone-3 Development Officer Satyamurthy, Health Inspector Prakash, Kuvempunagar PHC Medical Officer Dr. Priyadarshini and Kuvempunagar Police Station Head Constable Chikkabasavegowda — were felicitated on the occasion.

Corporator Lakshmi Kiran, City BJP President T.S.Srivatsa, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, BJP leaders Ravishankar, Vaneesh Kumar, Hemagangappa, Kiran Madegowda and others were present.