No entry to Chamundi Hill during Ashada Shukravara
July 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Like last year, devotees will be banned for Ashada Friday celebrations at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in the backdrop of COVID-19 regulatory measures. Devotees will not be allowed to have darshan of the deity at the Hill Temple on all Ashada Fridays this year and also at Tripura Sundari Jwalamukhi Temple at Uthanahalli. 

Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham has issued the order today that said as per the customs and tradition, the religious rituals should be performed only in attendance of Temple Priests, officers and staff.

This year, the Ashada month will start on July 9 with Ashada Amavasya. Ashada Friday pujas are scheduled on July 16, 23, 30 (also Vardhanti of the Goddess Chamundeshwari) and Aug 6. Bheemana Amavasya puja falls on Aug. 8 Devotees are also barred from visiting the temples on weekend, Sunday and general holidays during the period.

Searching