Devotees throng Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud

July 6, 2021

Nanjangud: Hundreds of devotees thronged Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in the town which was re-opened after a gap of two months, yesterday.

The temple was closed down for public from April 16 to July 4 following increase in Corona positive cases in district.

At the sunrise, hundreds of people from various places took a holy bath in River Kapila, entered temple to have darshan of Lord Srikanteshwara, the presiding deity of Nanjangud.

Traders of puja items such as coconut, incense sticks, flowers and fruits, were happy to see the steady flow of tourists after nearly eight weeks.

The State Government has only allowed darshan but put restriction on sevas and distribution of prasada and tirtha (holy water) to devotees, said Ravindra, Executive Officer of the Temple.