Mysuru Rail Museum to reopen from tomorrow

July 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Rail Museum will be open to public from tomorrow (July 7) consequent on easing of lockdown restrictions in city.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has urged the Rail Museum visitors to adopt a Covid Appropriate Behaviour during their time in the Museum premises.

He has sought the co-operation of public to maintain a safe environment inside the Museum. Wearing of face masks properly together with social distancing is mandatory for the visitors, the DRM said in the press release.

The Rail Museum will be open from 10 am to 5.30 pm daily except on Tuesdays (closed holiday).

Cleaning on

Meanwhile, cleaning of the exhibition items is going on and it is expected to complete by evening. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, SWR Mysuru, is supervising the cleaning work before throwing open Rail Museum to public from tomorrow.

As many as 15 labourers are engaged in the cleaning work. A Coach Café is getting prepared to serve food and beverages to the visiting tourists.