DKS couple visits Hasanamba Temple

October 15, 2025

Hassan, Oct. 15 (Agencies)- Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) and his wife Usha visited Hasanamba Temple here yesterday and paid their obeisance by offering a special puja to the deity.

On their arrival, the District Administration offered a traditional welcome to DKS couple, with the troupes of artistes blowing Kahale (trumpet) and Nadaswara. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, also the District in-Charge Minister, MP Shreyas Patel and Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Chairman and MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda were present.

At the temple, while the DKS couple was in meditation, praying to the Goddess with folded hands, flowers lotus and rose adorning the deity, fell down. The Priests handed over the same flowers to the couple, calling it as a blessing of the Goddess and the latter was happy to receive the same, with a smile.

Speaking to media persons, after having the darshan of the Goddess, Shivakumar said, “My family was fortunate to have the darshan of Hasanambe, hailed as Jyothi Swaroopini. The devotees come to God, praying for peace and tranquillity and feel blessed after the darshan of the Goddess. I have prayed the Goddess Devi Durgadevi, to grant peace and prosperity to the people of the State.”

At the same time, Shivakumar said, some of the strict norms introduced by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for the darshan of the Goddess, may have embarrassed some of the politicians.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Hasanamba Temple this afternoon.