State Government to host Mega Job Mela in city on Oct. 17

October 15, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 15 (BLU&TRR)- Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr. Sharanprakash Patil has announced that his Ministry has organised a mega job mela in Mysuru on Oct.17. The job fair will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at Maharaja’s College Ground in city.

Disclosing this to the media at a press conference held at Zilla Panchayat auditorium in city yesterday, Dr. Sharanprakash Patil said, “Our Government has organised job melas in different districts of the State and more than 13,000 youths have secured employment through these melas. Now, a mega job mela is organised in Mysuru on Oct.17. Beneficiaries of Yuvanidhi Scheme and other job aspirants can register their name online by logging on to https://udyogamela.ksdckarnataka.com” he added.

Stating that 24,000 job aspirants have already registered their names with a majority of them from Mysuru district, the Minister said, “About 15,000 aspirants have filled-in their profiles. A total of 221 companies will participate in the job mela to recruit about 45,000 employees.”

Pointing out that transport facility will be provided to those who come from other districts and breakfast will be provided for all participants, the Minister said that 60 counters will be opened for the registration and job aspirants can call helpline numbers: 96064-94308 or 96064-94301 for more information.

Dr. Sharanprakash Patil also assured that the Department will be in touch with the job aspirants and advised them to register their names online for quicker process of their applications.

Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Chairperson Kanta Naik, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department Secretary Manoj Kumar Meena, Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director M.N. Nagaraj and others were present.