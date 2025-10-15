S.R. Mahesh hands over financial aid to minor rape victim’s kin

October 15, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 15 (BLU&BS)- In a novel gesture, former Minister and JD(S) State Working President S.R. Mahesh gave Rs. 1 lakh cash award won by his horse at a competition to the family of a minor girl from Kalaburagi, who was allegedly raped and murdered near Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city recently.

Mahesh’s son S.R. Jayanth, handed over the cheque for Rs. 1 lakh to Dalit activist Ningaraj Malladi, at Sa.Ra. Farm in Dattagalli, in the outskirts of the city on Monday. Mahesh told media persons, “We are doing our mite, to help grief-stricken family members of the girl.”

Malladi, who received the cheque on behalf of the victim’s family, said that the State Government should provide a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the next of kin of sexual assault victim. In addition to this, suitable arrangements should be made for the nomads, who come to city during Dasara from next year, to accommodate them in a safer place.

The horse named Rolex, a 28-month-old colt, had won the cash award for securing first place in the category of ‘Two Teeth Colt’ at The Royalty Horse Show, considered as Asia’s biggest, organised at Yelahanka in Bengaluru recently.