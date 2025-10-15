Man gets life term for killing ex-wife in 2017

October 15, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 15 (BCT)- The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mysuru has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his former wife eight years ago.

The convict, Karthik, son of late Thandavamurthy from Tarikere taluk in Chikkamagalur district, was found guilty of killing his ex-wife Sunitha at her residence in Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru, in June 2017.

Karthik’s sister, a Railway employee, was residing in the Railway Quarters at Mysuru, where Sunitha had also settled with her young son after separating from Karthik. Sunitha’s father, also a Railway employee, lived nearby and after her mother’s demise, she had chosen to stay with her father and brother for emotional and practical support.

The crime

Karthik and Sunitha had fallen in love and married after a period of courtship and the couple had a son. However, Karthik allegedly began harbouring unfounded suspicions about his wife’s fidelity and subjected her to constant harassment. Unable to endure the abuse, Sunitha sought a divorce and moved to Mysuru with her son.

On June 13, 2017, Karthik came to Mysuru under the pretext of visiting his child. That morning, as Sunitha was waiting to put her seven-year-old son on the school bus, Karthik approached her, gave the boy a chocolate and affectionately greeted him.

Once the boy boarded the bus, Sunitha returned home and began to close the door when Karthik followed her inside.

Pretending he only wanted to see his son and requesting a glass of water, Karthik waited until Sunitha turned toward the kitchen. He then locked the door and using a dagger he had brought with him, slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, killing her on the spot.

After committing the murder, Karthik destroyed his mobile phone SIM card and threw it into the bushes near the Railway shed before fleeing.

Vidyaranyapuram Police registered a case and arrested Karthik based on evidence and witness statements. The probe, led by Investigation Officer Omkarappa, culminated in a detailed charge-sheet submitted to the Court.

After a prolonged trial, the Court, presided over by Judge Mallanagowda, pronounced Karthik guilty and on Monday (Oct. 13) sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh. The judgment came exactly eight years and four months after the crime.

Public Prosecutor B.M. Veena argued the case on behalf of the State.