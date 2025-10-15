Maruti van charred on Sayyaji Rao Road

October 15, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 15 (MK&KS)- Fire due to short circuit has destroyed a Maruti Omni van on Sayyaji Rao Road in city yesterday.

It is said that one Lakshman, a resident of Paduvarahalli, had parked the Maruti van (KA-12-M-7277) on Sayyaji Rao Road and had gone to Devaraja Market during which the van caught fire and was charred.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot, doused the fire but the van was charred by then.

Luckily no injuries or loss of life took place and no case has been registered.