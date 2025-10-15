Talacauvery gears up for Theerthodbhava on Oct. 17

October 15, 2025

Madikeri, Oct. 15 (PS&BCT)- The countdown has begun for the sacred Cauvery Theerthodbhava, and the Karnataka Government has released a total grant of Rs. 2.75 crore to support the upcoming festivities.

On Oct. 17 at 1.44 pm, during the auspicious Makara Lagna, the holy waters of the Cauvery are expected to emerge from the Brahmakundike in Talacauvery, offering a divine spectacle to devotees.

This marks the commencement of the annual Cauvery Tula Sankramana and the Theerthodbhava Jatre, held at the Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple at Bhagamandala and Sri Talacauvery Temple at Talacauvery.

To facilitate the event, Rs. 2 crore has been sanctioned through the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) for organising various programmes and managing logistics. An additional Rs. 75 lakh has been released via the Revenue Department to provide essential amenities for the thousands of pilgrims expected to attend.

Given that this year’s Theerthodbhava occurs in the afternoon, the Kodagu District Administration anticipates a larger-than-usual turnout of devotees seeking darshan of the sacred river goddess.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja confirmed that extensive preparations are underway for the event.