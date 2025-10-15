Pension tension for 1,900 UoM retirees

October 15, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 15 (BLU&BS)- Over a century-old University of Mysore (UoM) now faces uncertainty in paying its pensioners from next month onwards.

The issue was discussed at UoM Academic Council meeting held at Crawford Hall this morning. The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, was attended by MLC K. Vivekananda, Finance Officer Rekha and Council members.

Prof. Lokanath, while reiterating the challenges faced by the University in meeting its pension obligations, expressed concern over the difficulties that may arise if the Government fails to allocate adequate funds from next month.

“The Varsity has a total of 1,900 pensioners, including teaching and non-teaching staff, requiring about Rs. 150 crore per annum solely for pensions. The monthly requirement is roughly Rs. 10.5 crore, while the Government has so far allocated only Rs. 50 crore. The shortfall has been managed through the UoM’s internal resources up to this month, but uncertainty looms over pension payments from next month,” he said.

Deadline for Ph.D thesis

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraja highlighted that 70 Research Scholars have failed to submit their Ph.D theses even after exceeding the minimum five-year period, extendable up to seven years and have remained inaccessible.

“Following the prolonged delays, a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, has been set for submission. A total of 1,164 Research Scholars are pursuing their Ph.D and are receiving a stipend ranging from Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 52,000 per month, depending on the research topic and subject. Scholars who fail to submit their thesis by the deadline will face action, as their thesis will no longer be considered,” warned Prof. Nagaraja.

The meeting emphasised that Guides of Research Scholars must submit candidate progress reports every six months. It was noted that if this process is not enforced, Scholars may continue to prolong thesis submission.

Member Dr. Rakesh suggested that norms may be drafted to restrain Guides from delaying submission of progress reports.