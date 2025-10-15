Old depots demolished to make way for new terminal

October 15, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 15 (BLU&DM)- The construction of the new and modern KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand at the Bannimantap Depot premises has gained significant momentum, with first-phase works progressing in full swing.

The project aims to ease congestion at the existing KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand located on the busy Bengaluru-Nilgiri (B.N.) Road in the heart of the city.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had virtually laid the foundation stone for the new facility during a public rally held at the Maharaja’s College Grounds on Sept. 9 this year, where he also launched several other developmental projects for Mysuru.

The new bus stand is coming up on 14 acres within the Bannimantap KSRTC Depot premises at an estimated cost of Rs. 126 crore. The Depot has 61 acres of land.

The new bus terminal is being constructed, designed in the architectural style of the Mysore Palace. Given Mysuru’s reputation as a hub of heritage buildings, the new terminal will feature traditional design elements. At the same time, it will be equipped with modern amenities.

The terminal will accommodate 75 bus bays and offer parking space for 300 cars and 4,000 two-wheelers. It will include advanced facilities such as elevators using modern technology, high-quality restrooms, ticket counters, a baby feeding room, and separate waiting rooms for men and women.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSRTC Mysuru Urban Division Divisional Controller B. Srinivas said that the new bus stand will primarily handle long-distance and inter-State services. Meanwhile, the existing Sub-Urban Bus Stand on B.N. Road will continue to operate short-distance and mofussil services.

“The new facility will significantly de-congest the current bus stand, ensuring smooth entry and exit of buses and easy movement for passengers,” Srinivas said.

He explained that the construction will be executed in multiple phases. “In the first phase, Depot-2 inside the Bannimantap premises — previously used for the servicing and repair of Volvo buses — has been demolished, with its operations relocated to an alternative site within the same premises.

In the second phase, Depot-1, which largely remained underutilised, will also be demolished to create additional space for the new structure,” he added.

The entire project is expected to be completed within two years. The new bus stand will feature entry and exit points on both the front and rear sides.

During the Dasara festivities, the front-side access will be closed to facilitate the smooth movement of the Dasara procession along the Raja Marga that runs in front of the depot. Only the rear entry and exit will remain operational during that period.

Srinivas further stated that the new facility is being designed to meet modern-day requirements with a focus on passenger comfort and convenience, catering to the growing number of commuters in Mysuru.