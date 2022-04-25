Do not support those disturbing peace and harmony: HDK

April 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has asked people not to support those who are out to disturb peace and harmony in the State.

He was addressing JD(S) leaders and workers at the Iftar party hosted by JD(S) leader Abdul Azeez at a Community Hall in Siddiquinagar here on Sunday.

Pointing out that Karnataka is known for peace and harmony, Kumaraswamy stressed on the need for sending out a message from here that all are brothers.

JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim, in his address, said that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda used to take part in every Iftar party which he was invited.

Contending that Mysuru is the land of Maharajas and as well as culture, he said that this land always beckons peace and harmony.

Ibrahim, who joined JD(S) recently, vowed that HDK would become the Chief Minister again.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, MLAs S.R. Mahesh and M. Ashwin Kumar, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K.T. Srikantegowda, City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, leaders Dada Peer, H.K. Ramu, K.V. Mallesh, party Corporators and other leaders were among those who attended the event.