Two killed as tree falls on car near Ramanagara

April 25, 2022

Traffic on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway held up for more than one hour

Mysore/Mysuru: A tree came crashing on a car on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway this morning and two persons including a 9-year-old child were killed on the spot. The incident occurred on the busy stretch and traffic was held up for more than one hour.

The accident was reported from Kumbhapur Gate near Ramanagara at 6 am today when the tree fell on the moving Maruti Omni. The dead have been identified as Sundaresh (49) and Tanmay (9) from one family.

The family members were on their way in the car to Bengaluru from Malavalli in Mandya district and they started from Malavalli in the wee hours. The family had been to Agasanapura near Malavalli for a village festival.

The injured have been identified as Sheela, Ganavi and Sanavi and they have been admitted to a hospital near Bengaluru. As the incident occurred right in the middle of the highway, traffic was held up for more than one hour on both sides of the road.

The Ramanagara Police personnel and the Fire Brigade were able to make way for the traffic on one side by moving the vehicle and the tree branches to one side. The middle portion of the vehicle was mangled beyond recognition as the tree fell between the front and middle portion of the vehicle.