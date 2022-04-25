‘Bhame’ & ‘Sanna Kathegalu: Kannada books to be released on May 1

April 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Bhame’ (a Kannada novel) and ‘Sanna Kathegalu’ (compilation of short stories), authored by P.M. Manoj (Dheviputhran), will be released at a programme organised at Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road in city on May 1 at 11 am.

Bharadwaj K. Anandatheertha, writer from Kanive, Kodagu, will inaugurate the event and release the books. Writer & Journalist Poorigali Maradeshamurthy and Shashidhar of Tara Printers, Mysuru, will be the chief guests. Voracious reader H.S. Tejas will compere the programme. Manoj’s first novel ‘Casanova’ will be available for purchase at 25% discount during the book release event.

For details, contact Mob: 90080-73499.

About the author: An alumnus of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru, P.M. Manoj, known by his pen name Dheviputhran, is a native of Thithimathi in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu. Son of P.C. Saroja (a retd. teacher) and late P.V. Mohan, Manoj has two other books — ‘Casanova’ (novel) and ‘Pathanga’ (compilation of short stories) — and many short stories to his credit.