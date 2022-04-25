Cauvery issue: H.D. Deve Gowda blames lack of commitment of State MPs

April 25, 2022

T. Narasipur: Blaming lack of commitment and will power of MPs of the State for Karnataka not getting its due share of Cauvery river water, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda asserted that he was committed for justice to the State in all river water disputes.

He was speaking at the party’s ‘Janata Jaladhare’ programme organised in front of Gunja Narasimhaswamy temple here on Sunday.

Alleging that both the Congress and BJP have rendered injustice to the State in respect of water-sharing, Deve Gowda said that only a regional party like the JD(S) can render justice to the State.

Expressing confidence that the people of the State would elect a JD(S) Government in the 2023 Assembly polls, the former PM asserted that the welfare of the farmers was among the top priorities of his party.

Underlining the objectives of ‘Janata Jaladhare,’ the JD(S) supremo said that the three-week yatra, launched on Apr.16, would traverse through the entire State and educate the people on speedy execution of irrigation and drinking water projects.

Commenting on the recent Mekedatu Padayatra taken out by the Congress, Deve Gowda wondered why the Congress failed to execute the Project when it was in power.

Terming the Mekedatu Padayatra as a mere political gimmick aimed at garnering votes for the forthcoming Assembly polls, he asked the people to be wary of the designs of the Congress and the BJP.