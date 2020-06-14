Do not handover land earmarked for Janapada Varsity

June 14, 2020

Janapada Varsity Syndicate Member urges CM

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Janapada University Syndicate Member Dr. K. Vasanthkumar has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to handover the land to Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority, which has been earlier earmarked for setting up of Janapada University Regional Office in Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Dr. Vasanthkumar said, “In 2011, in an effort to promote higher education and research in folklore literature, CM Yediyurappa had established Folklore University in Haveri district. With an aim to establish regional offices of the Varsity all over the State, two acres of land in M.M. Hills had been allotted for setting up of Folklore Varsity Regional Office. Construction of Varsity building has already begun in the allotted land to accommodate 60 students so that they could pursue studies in folklore such a Dollu Kunita, Kamsale and other folk music and dance forms. But now construction work has stopped due to financial crunch.”

“Now, at this juncture, in an attempt to stall establishment of Folk Varsity works, Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority has written a letter to the CM and urged him to hand over two acres of land to them. We would like to advise the State Government not to yield to their pressure and provide financial aid to Varsity so that we could complete the construction work which has been halted halfway,” he said.