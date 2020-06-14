Lt. Gen. Codanda Somanna passes away

June 14, 2020

Madikeri: Lieutenant General (retd) Codanda Somanna passed away at his residence at Panjaraparte in Virajpet last evening. He was 94. He was down by age related ailments.

He is survived by his wife Renu Somanna, son and daughter. His son Nived Nanjappa is serving as a doctor in the US.

Somanna led the ‘blue star’ operation in Punjab with success. The last rites will be performed after 12 noon today at his farmhouse with military honours. Senior officers of the Army paid their last respects to the decorated soldier.

Lt. Gen. Codanda Somanna with wife Renu Somanna.

The last rites should have been held with full military honours. But, due to the Covid-19 crisis, symbolic military honours were accorded to the departed soul. Somanna had played a pivotal role in Operation Blue Star at Amritsar. He was serving as the chief patron of the Field Marshal Cariappa-General Thimayya Forum.

General Dalbir Singh Suhag, the then Indian Army chief, along with General Bipin Rawat (present Chief of Defence Staff of India) had, in 2016, visited the house of Somanna during their trip to Kodagu. Field Marshal Cariappa-General Thimayya Forum president Col (retd) K.C. Subbaiah paid tributes to Somanna, saying he was known for his discipline.

General Dalbir Singh Suhag, the then Indian Army chief, along with General Bipin Rawat (present Chief of Defence Staff of India) had, in 2016, visited the house of Lt. Gen. Somanna.

Reaching out to a veteran general

On Aug. 8 2016, the Facebook page of ADGPI-Indian Army has a post:

“A mega veterans rally was held at Madikeri on 6 Aug 2016 which was attended by General Dalbir Singh, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and over 1800 Veterans and Veer Naris from Kodagu District. The COAS while attending the rally realised that the senior most veteran of the area, Lt Gen C.N. Somanna (Param Vishisht Seva Medal), 90 years old was not present. Gen. C.N. Somanna was commissioned into 3/11 GR, but went on to command 4 Guards. He was the Vice Chief of Army Staff in 1984-1985. On enquiry he was informed about the ill health of Lt Gen Somanna. The COAS immediately modified the programme and travelled over 40 kms to meet the General at his home in Virajpet.”