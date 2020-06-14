Monumental pillars translocated in line with Heritage Arch

June 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a technically important step for conserving the over century-old Heritage Arch at the Northern Gate of Government Guest House on B.N. Road in Nazarbad, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities on Saturday successfully translocated two monumental pillars which stood at some distance away from the Arch, to alongside the Arch and in line with it.

The MCC has taken up widening (conversion to 6-lane road) and development of Abba Road on the stretch from Five Lights Circle to Hyder Ali Road Junction.

The two masonry pillars, each of 12 ft height, stood at a distance of about 10 ft away from the Heritage Arch of Government Guest House. But the pillars proved to be a hurdle for road widening and the MCC came up with a plan to translocate them safely parallel to the Heritage Arch.

Yesterday, road works contractor N.S. Jagannath shifted the two pillars safely without causing any damages to them with the help of two JCBs and more than 20 workers, in a 4-hour operation that ended at 8 pm.

The MCC has almost completed road widening of the 400 mts stretch from Five Lights Circle to the Compound of Karnataka Police Academy (KPA). But these two monumental pillars stood as a hurdle as they came in the way of vehicular movement.

Subsequently, the MCC moved the District Heritage Committee seeking permission for their shifting. Following approval by the Deputy Commissioner, the MCC undertook translocation of the two pillars and succeeded in it without causing any damages to them. Following the translocation, the two pillars have been firmly grounded with a concrete bed at the bottom and secured with iron grills and concrete all around.