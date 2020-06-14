Senior Civil Judge launches campaign on eradication of child labour

June 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Anti Child Labour Day, a two-day campaign on Eradication of Child and Adolescence Labour System was launched in city yesterday.

The campaign was flagged off by Senior Civil Judge Sunil Shettar at a simple programme organised by the District Administration, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Labour Department and District Child Labour Project Society near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The Judge suggested the co-operation of the public in the complete eradication of Child Labour system in the district. Five autorickshaws in city and one auto in each taluk are being used for the campaign.

These campaign autos are moving around industrial areas, crowded places, commercial streets and prominent roads distributing handbills besides creating awareness on not to employ boys and girls below the age of 14.

Labour Department Assistant Commissioner A.C. Thammanna, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the Labour Department has taken strict measures to eradicate child labour system in the district and added that instructions have been given to owners of bakeries and various shops and also house owners not to employ anyone below the age of 14 and warned that offenders would have to undergo two years jail and pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 for violating the instructions.

Thammanna further said that 25 child labourers were rescued and sent to their houses this year. The parents of the rescued children were contacted and instructions have been given to them to provide education to their children, he added. Child Labour Project Society’s Project Director Mallikarjuna, Labour Officer Manjula Devi, Senior Labour Inspector Veena and others were present.