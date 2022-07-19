Doctors honoured by IMA

As part of Doctors’ Day celebrations, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mysuru Branch, felicitated (sitting from left) District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad, Dr. M.S. Vishweshwara, Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Dr. C. Sharath Kumar, Dr. G. Siddesh, Dr. M. Rama Chandra and Dr. G. Devan at a function held at IMA Building on New Sayyaji Rao Road here on July 9. The doctors are seen with MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, IMA Past-President Dr. B.V. Rajagopal, IMA Mysuru Branch President Dr. Sujatha S. Rao, Secretary Dr. R.D. Manjunath, Treasurer Dr. K.P. Devianand, Vice-President Dr. M.S. Jayanth, President-Elect Dr. Y.M. Shivakumar, IMA State Council Members Dr. C. Rajan, Dr. Suresh Rudrappa and Dr. M.S. Kempegowda, IMA Central Council Member Dr. S. Prasanna Shankar and Executive Committee Member D. B.N. Shivashankar.
