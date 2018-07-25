Dog and Pig menace: MCC clarifies

Sir,

Apropos the Dog and Pig menace at various localities in city (SOM dated 4.7.2018 and 7.7.2018), the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staff have visited the spots at Gokulam on 9.7.2018 and Srirampura 2nd Stage on 10.7.2018, and captured the unsterilised dogs.

Majority of the dogs found were sterilised. As per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001, we are not supposed to kill or relocate the dogs. MCC has adopted ABC programme which is existing throughout the country to control dog menace.

And on the same day MCC officials visited the place and shifted the pigs from that location. To control pig menace in city, MCC has taken measures. There are about 40-50 families in city who are dependent mainly on pig-rearing. Efforts are being made to relocate the pigs from the city limits.

For the time being, to control pig menace in the city, MCC officials are warning the pig owners not to let their animals in public places and to rear their animals in captivity.

– Veterinary Officer, Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru, 13.7.2018

