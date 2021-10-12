Dr. B.C. Satish is new Kodagu DC

October 12, 2021

Madikeri: In a major reshuffle of bureaucracy, the State Government on Monday transferred as many as 27 IAS Officers. As per the Government order, Dr. B.C. Satish, who was serving as Raichur Deputy Commissioner (DC), has been posted as new Kodagu DC while Charulatha Somal, who was Kodagu DC, has been posted as Raichur DC, in a swapping of posts.

Somal had taken charge as Kodagu DC in January this year after Annies Kanmani Joy, IAS, went on a long leave to join her husband, who is an Indian Foreign Service Officer in USA.