Dr. D.B. Natesh takes charge as MUDA Commissioner
News

Dr. D.B. Natesh takes charge as MUDA Commissioner

May 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KAS Officer Dr. D.B. Natesh took charge as the new Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) from the outgoing Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju at MUDA office on JLB road here this morning.

The Government on Saturday had transferred Kantharaju without posting and appointed Dr. Natesh in his place. Dr. Natesh, a native of Hassan district, was serving as the Deputy General Manager of Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ after assuming charge, Dr. Natesh said that working in Mysuru was not new for him as he had earlier served as Mysuru Tahsildar for a year from April 2008 to March 2009.

Noting that he has quite a long experience serving in the Revenue Department, he said that now he has got an opportunity to serve in the Urban Development Department after being appointed as MUDA Commissioner. 

He further said that he will list his priorities after holding discussions with MUDA officials from all Zonal Offices regarding pending and planned projects. MUDA Superintending Engineer Shankar, Town Planning Member B.N. Girish and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching