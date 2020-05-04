Dr. D.B. Natesh takes charge as MUDA Commissioner

May 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: KAS Officer Dr. D.B. Natesh took charge as the new Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) from the outgoing Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju at MUDA office on JLB road here this morning.

The Government on Saturday had transferred Kantharaju without posting and appointed Dr. Natesh in his place. Dr. Natesh, a native of Hassan district, was serving as the Deputy General Manager of Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ after assuming charge, Dr. Natesh said that working in Mysuru was not new for him as he had earlier served as Mysuru Tahsildar for a year from April 2008 to March 2009.

Noting that he has quite a long experience serving in the Revenue Department, he said that now he has got an opportunity to serve in the Urban Development Department after being appointed as MUDA Commissioner.

He further said that he will list his priorities after holding discussions with MUDA officials from all Zonal Offices regarding pending and planned projects. MUDA Superintending Engineer Shankar, Town Planning Member B.N. Girish and other officials were present.