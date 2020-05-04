COVID affects Tourism Sector in Kodagu

May 4, 2020

Madikeri: This picturesque town in Karnataka, which attracts a good number of tourists throughout the year, especially during the summer season, has been hit badly by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the people to remain indoors.

According to Tourism Department officials, usually during April and May, visitors, including from other countries, pour in at this beautiful district, having green forests and rural landscape, to beat the scorching sun. However due to national lockdown, imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, there are no tourists.

The district has incurred a loss of nearly Rs. 3 crore due to the shutdown. Kodagu has nearly 800 registered home stays, besides over 2,000 unregistered home stays. It also has 500 hotels and lodges, which give employment, both directly and indirectly, to around 50,000 people, they added.

Left without a job and revenue, people are facing a severe crisis here, the officials told UNI.

The hotel and restaurant owners have urged the district administration to help them by waving off the loans taken from the banks in any other schemes.

The Home Stay Association has already submitted memorandum to the Government to respond positively, as it will take years together for these people to overcome the loss they have suffered, Joint Secretary of Home Stay Association in Kodagu Naveen Ambikal said.

Even roadside vendors, auto and taxi drivers, apart from other small businessmen have been severely hit and looking towards the Government for their survival. As per the Tourism Department records, during 2018, nearly 17.17 lakh people visited this beautiful place while the number increased to 22.22 lakh in 2019. However, it was only three lakh till March this year.