IGP boosts self-confidence of Police in his tweet
IGP boosts self-confidence of Police in his tweet

May 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: To boost the self-confidence of Police personnel, who have been working day and night to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar has taken to Twitter by tweeting “A piece from Police history. What we are doing today against Corona is not new. It is so for more than a century. Just strengthen our hand with your co-operation. We’ll get through this time as well. Resilience is in our DNA.”

The IGP has also posted the photo of the ‘Plague Duty Commendation Certificate’ given on Jan. 1, 1899 to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of a district in Punjab for satisfactory performance of his duties while employed on plague duty from March 2, 1898 to July 13, 1898. IGP Vipul Kumar has stated that the Police would do their duties under any circumstance.

