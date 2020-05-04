Yuva Brigade translocates huge banyan tree, gives it a new lease of life

May 4, 2020

Nanjangud: A huge banyan tree on Jeevargi-Chamarajanagar National Highway -150 ‘A’ near Golur in Nanjangud taluk, that was uprooted to take up the Highway works has been translocated to a new place by the Yuva Brigade.

The volunteers of the Yuva Brigade, who saw the huge banyan tree with its branches chopped and uprooted, decided to give the tree a new lease of life and consulted tree expert Vijay Anand. Under his (Vijay Anand) guidance, the volunteers on Jan. 27 lifted the huge tree with the help of a crane and shifted it on a tractor near the bathing ghat of Kapila River, about 1.5 km away from the spot and planted it on the banks of the river.

The efforts of Yuva Brigade in nurturing the tree for more than two months has not gone for a waste as tiny green leaves have started to sprout from the tree trunk giving a smile on the faces of Yuva Brigade volunteers.

Tiny green leaves that have begun to sprout from the banyan tree.

Had not the tree been translocated, the huge banyan tree would have got dried and chopped for firewood. The volunteers have received appreciation for their efforts.