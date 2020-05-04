Heavy rains lash Mysuru city

May 4, 2020

Trees, electric poles uprooted; cow electrocuted

Mysore/Mysuru: The heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds that lashed the city late last night has resulted in a large number of trees and electric poles getting uprooted in many parts of the city. Fortunately, no human casualties or major damages were reported.

Huge branches of trees fell and a couple of small trees and about 15 electric poles were damaged and uprooted on the stretch between Jaladarshini Guest House and Petrol Bunk opposite the DC Office Arch Gate on Hunsur Road.

As a result, the road was blocked for vehicular movement. The Abhaya team of MCC and CESC officials rushed to the spot to clear the road and the clearance work went on till afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, CESC had cut off power supply in almost the entire city for over an hour for clearing damaged and uprooted electric poles.

A parked car was damaged when a huge branch of a tree fell on it near Kuvempunagar Water Tank. Uprooting of trees and roadside electric poles were also reported from Vijayanagar 4th Stage, on some stretches of JLB road, near Highway Circle in Bannimantap, near the City Police Commissioner’s Office on Mirza road, near RTO (West) Office in Chamarajapuram, Dr.Ambedkar road, Bogadi etc.

MCC and CESC authorities visited all the spots from where complaints of uprooting of trees or electric poles were received and cleared them on a war-footing.

Storm water is also reported to have gushed into several houses in a few low-lying areas of the city, causing inconvenience to residents.

Rammanahalli in the taluk too received heavy overnight showers accompanied by strong winds. A couple of trees got uprooted in the village. However, no damages were reported.

Cow electrocuted in Vijayanagar

However, in an unfortunate incident, a cow was electrocuted when it came in contact with a live electric cable hanging from a broken electric pole in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage late last night.

Meanwhile, sources in the Control Room at the DC Office said that the taluk received an average rainfall of 5.9 mm yesterday night.