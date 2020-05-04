Shops selling essential commodities open in city

May 4, 2020

Non-essential and serial shops too open in some localities

Mysore/Mysuru: Following relaxation given by the District Administration, the city roads were buzzing with vehicles as shops selling essential commodities opened for business this morning.

While social distancing was maintained at some places, people crowded at a few shops as their movement time was to end at 12 noon. But D. Devaraj Urs Road, the busiest road in city with many business establishments, wore a deserted look as the shops were closed. The road has shops selling readymade garments, footwear, jewellery and fancy items etc. that are not allowed to operate.

Apart from grocery shops, mobile phone recharge shops, stationery shops, milk booths, liquor shops etc., shops selling electrical and electronic items, paint and hardware shops, fancy stores and garment shops, books store, hardware were also open in various extensions of city. Though permission is given to open single shops, many serial shops were also open, violating the orders.

A few bakeries and hotels were also open and are providing only parcel service. Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ said that almost all bakeries and hotels in city were providing parcel service and are following the orders issued by the Government, District Administration and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

He said that though there are a lot of bakeries and hotels in Mandi Police limits, permission has not been given to them to conduct business as the areas under Mandi Police limits are said to be sensitive.

K.T. Street, another busiest street in the heart of the city with shops selling electrical and electronic items such as computers, remote controls, CCTV cameras, mobiles phones and accessories also wore a deserted look as only a few grocery stores and liquor shops have been permitted to conduct business.

Meanwhile, Dileep Kumar, President of Mysuru Electronics and Computer Dealers Association, told ‘SOM’ that though computers have become a part of essential items, it is still not included in that category and added that when permission is given for the sale of liquor, the Government should also give permission for sales and service of computers which are not only essential but a necessity.

Vehicles on road after 12 noon

Though permission is given for the public to purchase essential commodities from 7 am to 12 noon, people were still found moving around in their vehicles to purchase necessary items. Police personnel were seen stopping the vehicles and reminding them about the guidelines issued by the City Police Commissioner besides warning them of facing legal action for violating orders.

Containment order withdrawn

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has withdrawn the containment order imposed on a few areas in the city. The orders were relaxed for two places, Raja Bangle Store Road in Meena Bazar and 5th Main, 14th Cross, Gokulam in the city. It may be noted that the DC had withdrawn orders for a few areas on Friday.