One-way, one-time inter-district passes to enter Mysuru

May 4, 2020

Stranded people brought to city from Bengaluru in KSRTC bus; later home quarantined

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has decided to allow one-way, one-time inter-district passes to facilitate people stranded in other cities to return home. The pass can be obtained online at https://kspclearpass.idp.mygate.com/

However, there are certain conditions imposed for pass holders. It will be a one-way and one-time pass. For two-wheelers, only one rider is allowed, no pillion. Cars and jeeps, three adults including driver and two minor children, if any (less than 12 years) are allowed entry.

The inter-district pass can be a digital one or a printed one that has to be carried by the applicant. At the check posts, pass date, validity, valid permit and vehicle number will be checked and cross-verified.

The pass will mention the number of adults and children and only that many persons should travel. Personnel at the check post will mandatorily check for valid ID cards of travellers. People are allowed to travel only to the destination mentioned and not to any other places.

Any violation, the vehicle will not be permitted to enter or exit and for violations, the applicant will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law.

Home quarantined

In another development today, some people from Mysuru who were stranded in Bengaluru were brought to Mysuru in a KSRTC bus. After arrival, they were put under home quarantine. Due to social distancing norms, only 30 passengers occupied the bus.

As the bus reached Sathagalli KSRTC Depot, officials from Health and Family Welfare Department, who had opened a dedicated counter at the bus stop, screened them with a thermal scanner. Passengers who arrived included senior citizens and pregnant women. They were asked to furnish their residential address and phone numbers.

Before allowing them to exit the bus stop, officials put a seal on their upper palm and were asked to maintain distance from their family members. They were instructed to stay separately within the house up to May 18 till they complete the mandatory 14-day home quarantine period.