Dr. J. Kamala Raman passes away

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. J. Kamala Raman (88), wife of late Dr. J.S. Raman and Founder of Raman Memorial Hospital at Krishnamurthypuram in city, passed away here this morning.

She leaves behind her daughter Dr. Jayashree Ranganath, sons J.V. Raman and Dr. Aprameya Raman, son-in-law Dr. M.S. Ranganath, daughters-in-law Dr. Anuradha Raman and Mythili Raman, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites at the foot of Chamundi Hill this evening, according to sources.

PROFILE

Born on July 1, 1934, Dr. Kamala Raman was the first lady Physician running a Surgical, Nursing & Maternity Home and a Pathological Hospital (Raman Memorial Hospital) at Krishnamurthypuram in city.

Vice-President of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, she was a two-time Corporator from 1958 to 1962 and from 1966 to 1970.

She also served as Trustee of the then CITB (now MUDA), Mysore City Mahila Congress President for 6 years, Founder-President of The Mysore Taluk Women’s Multipurpose Co-operative Society Ltd., former President of Godeya Balaga (Women’s Cultural Association), Mysuru, former President of Krishnamurthypuram Sri Rama Mandiram, President and Trustee of Vanitha Sadhana Educational Institution, Mysuru, former Mysore University Senate Member, Trustee of Baden Powell Education Society, Mysuru, former Guide Commissioner and Vice-President of District Bharath Scouts & Guides Association, Trustee of Shaktidhama, Mysuru and President of Mysuru District Red Cross Society among others.

She was awarded with Leadership Award for Troop/Unit Leader, Asia Pacific Region Girls World Association of Achiever’s Award- Girl Guides and Girl Scouts during 2006.