‘President of India inaugurating Dasara will be a proud moment for Kannadigas’

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It is a matter of great delight and pride for crores of Kannadigas as the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is inaugurating Mysuru Dasara festivities on Sept. 26, said Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

“It is for the first time that a President of the country is inaugurating the world famous event,” he said speaking to press persons before taking part in the third day of ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ organised by KR MLA S.A. Ramdas at Ramaligeshwara Park in Vidyaranyapuram here this afternoon.

Joshi said that Droupadi Murmu would be honoured with a civic reception at Hubballi in the afternoon of Sept. 26. The civic honour for the President would take place under the aegis of Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation, he said and appealed people to take part in large numbers.

Pointing out that the President is a devout and spiritual citizen, Union Minister Joshi asserted that it was apt on the part of the State Government to have invited Droupadi Murmu for inauguration.

Maintaining that as a Union Minister from the State, he was very much happy with the Government’s decision, Joshi appealed to the people to take part in large numbers for the President’s civic honour at Hubballi.

Referring to the Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ rally, Joshi termed the rally as a political gimmick of the Congress, when Assembly polls in a few States are round the corner.

Arguing that the people know what the Congress has done and is doing for the country, the Union Minister said that the forthcoming elections will know where the Congress party stands today.