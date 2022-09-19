Illumination of Circles, Roads, Grounds pick up pace

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The illumination of Mysuru city has picked up pace with just over six days remaining for the Dasara Nada Habba to be inaugurated officially.

As this year, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has the challenging task of illuminating over 124 kms of roads and circles, the staff and contractors are working overtime to accomplish the feat.

The lighting up task is being undertaken stage by stage and after the connections are fixed, they are tested to ensure all the lamps are lit and the safety precautions are followed. In the past, there were instances of sparks emitting from the roadside poles where wires were laid in close proximity to the roads, especially when it rained.

On the Jumboo Savari route too, the fixing of poles, overhead light patterns and artistic images are in full swing and here, the CESC is erecting poles that are 22 ft. to host overhead lighting. The poles have to be at this height as the height of the Ambari mounted on the Howdah Elephant will be 16 ft. from the ground.

Preparations are on to erect an illuminated replica of Central Vista (New Delhi) at Doddakere Maidan along with a 3D portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. At the Yuva Dasara venue that will have a laser show, workers are setting up the illuminated portraits of Jnanpith awardees and Subhas Chandra Bose. The LIC Circle at Bannimantap is being readied to have national symbols like National Animal, National Bird, National Emblem and National Flag. Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle are being prepped up to erect the portraits of Wadiyars in 3D.

The Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple will have a 3D video-mapping image of Mahishasuramardini. This apart, all the city entry points, Hunsur side, KRS side, Bengaluru, Nanjangud, Mysore Airport side, Bannur and T. Narasipur will be illuminated with welcome arches.

The illumination of the Sayyaji Rao Road with ‘Hasiru Chappara’ (Green Pandal) is almost complete and this is an annual self-branding exercise by CESC.

Meanwhile, the illumination has given jobs to over 115 contractors and over 300 workers associated with them. “We are undertaking the illumination works for the last four to five days and we are illuminating the stretch from the K.R. Circle to the Ayurveda College Circle,” said Ravi, an electrical contractor who has bagged the tender to illuminate a part of the city.

All the contractors have been given a deadline of Sept. 25 and the Jumboo Savari route has to be illuminated by Sept. 23 as the Forest Department has made a special request to CESC in this direction so that Dasara elephants are acclimatised to the dazzling lights.

This year, the Jumboo Savari will begin in the evening and end at nightfall.