Palace gets royal sheen for Navarathri celebrations

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara-2022’s first big event, the assembling of the Golden Throne at the Private Durbar Hall is tomorrow and hectic preparations are on at the Mysore Palace for the grand event.

Though the erstwhile royal family stringently follows the centuries-old traditions every year without any lapse — be it a low-key Dasara or a grand Dasara — this year’s preparations have gained significance in the wake of the State Government declaring grand celebrations after two years of COVID pandemic.

Moreover, the Dasara inauguration on Sept. 26 will be the first assignment in Mysuru for India’s President Droupadi Murmu after assuming the highest office.

The Golden Throne will be assembled between 7 am and 1 pm and the Palace will be out of bounds for visitors. Banners and notices have been erected at all the entrances and exits of the monument announcing tomorrow’s restriction, to spread the word among the tourists.

Red carpet has been spread all over the Palace and the places where private ceremonies are held are shining bright as the gold-leafed pillars, floor and walls have been wiped and swept clean. Before the Golden Throne is assembled, there will be a Ganapathi Homa at the Durbar Hall and today, the Homa Kunda was laid at the appropriate place in consultation with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

The dismantled parts of the Golden Throne will be brought from the strong room inside the Palace and the parts will be assembled as per tradition and as it has been followed all these years amidst tight security.

The lion-head will be fixed to the Golden Throne on Sept. 26 after which the scion of the royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will ascend the ‘Simhasana’ and conduct the Private Durbar. “All the traditions are being followed and after the tasks, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will inspect the preparations and changes if any as per her suggestions will be implemented,” said Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

150 chandeliers cleaned

The Palace Board is also undertaking the upkeep of the priceless chandeliers that adorn the ceilings of Public Durbar Hall, Private Durbar Hall and Kalyana Mantapa. They are being cleaned with soapy water and the fused-out bulbs are being replaced.

As the chandeliers are at a great height, scaffolding has been erected to reach out to clean them. The chandeliers include big ones, domes and pearl chandeliers, white, red and green ones too. These precious chandeliers were imported from Czechoslovakia around 1926.

There are over 150 chandeliers of different sizes and shapes at Amba Vilas, also called Khas Durbar Hall, Kalyana Mantapa where there are dome-shaped chandeliers, besides the ornate ones at the Public Durbar Hall dotting the ceilings with intricate paintings and matching Italian marble flooring.

While there are nine chandeliers inside the Public Durbar Hall, there are eight in Private Durbar Hall and there are one big and four small chandeliers in the Kalyana Mantapa. The upkeep is to give a fresh sheen to the exotic chandeliers.