Dr. K.R. Dakshayini takes charge as Dean and Director of MMC&RI

August 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, who was serving as the Principal of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), took over as the new Dean and Director of MMC&RI on Friday. She replaces Dr. H.N. Dinesh.

MMC&RI Chief Administrative Officer Dr. C.N. Venkataraju, Outgoing Dean Dr. H.N. Dinesh and MMC&RI Nominated Director B.S. Hemalatha were present.

The Department of Medical Education had issued a notification on July 21 for appointment of new MMC&RI Director. A selection committee headed by Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar had scrutinised the five applications received for the post and ultimately decided on the appointment of Dr. Dakshayini, who had served MMC&RI for a long period.

The previous Dean Dr. Dinesh had taken over on Dec. 3, 2021 and now, he has been replaced by Dr. Dakshayini.

Dr. Dakshayini got her MBBS degree from Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences at Bellur and did MS degree in Anatomy. She joined MMC&RI as a faculty in 2000 and later became its Principal in 2015. She has now become the Dean and Director of the prestigious Institute which will be celebrating its centenary in 2024.