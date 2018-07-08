Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa of Apollo BGS Hospital bags National Award

Mysuru: The most inspiring Doctors from across the country were invited for a Doctors Day Conclave-2018 at Hotel Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, recently.

Doctors from different specialties were honoured at this event by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel and Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Chief Gastroenterologist and Head, Institute of Gastrosciences at Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru, has been recognised and awarded as “One of the Inspiring Gastroenterologists of India” at the Doctors Day.

From Karnataka only three doctors were the recipient of this felicitation and Dr. Wadhwa is the only recipient of this fellowship outside Bengaluru.

Dr. Rajkumar P. Wadhwa is a practicing doctor for the past 23 years.

His strive for innovation has led to “Overtube assisted Direct Per Oral Cholangioscopy” and “Brachytherapy for Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma”. He has an experience of performing more than 1,00,000 diagnostic and therapeutic upper gastrointestinal endoscopies and over 25,000 colonoscopies.

He is also the first doctor to perform Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy in Karnataka.