H.D. Kote: BJP senior leader and former Mysuru District BJP Rural President M.G. Ramakrishnappa (68), passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Mysuru following brief illness.

He leaves behind two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at his farm in Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote today, according to family sources.

A staunch follower of RSS, Ramakrishnappa had served as the Mysuru District BJP Rural President from 2006 to 2009.