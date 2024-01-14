Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa visits Ayodhya Ram Temple

January 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based writer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta visited Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya yesterday.

Dr. Bhyrappa and Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta were in Lucknow to attend a seminar hosted by Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti and the Reserve Bank of India Lucknow unit at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan auditorium last Friday.

At the seminar, a session was organised as part of ‘one nation many languages’ and the ‘glimpses of North India in Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s literary works’. After the seminar, Dr. Bhyrappa and Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta visited the Ram Temple that will be consecrated on Jan. 22 and had the darshan of Sri Ram Lalla.

They also witnessed the hectic preparations going on for the mega event. It may be recalled here that before the temple visit, Dr. Bhyrappa and Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta had called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.