Dr. Sandeep Nayak – Visionary and compassionate oncologist par excellence

July 1, 2021

Cancer is a one of the most dreaded diseases on this planet while its treatment is extensive and an expensive affair. It is matter of luck to get treated by a highly qualified and expert oncologist and recover from it.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak, the best oncologist in India perfectly fits into this profile of a special and highly expert cancer surgeon with an unnerving commitment to not only treat but serve cancer patients in even possible way. Currently, Dr. Sandeep Nayak is the Chief of Surgical Oncology at Macs Clinic, Bangalore.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak is the best cancer specialist in Bangalore with expertise in Surgical Oncology especially Laparoscopy and Robotic cancer surgery. He has immense experience in performing laparoscopy surgeries in treating Thoracic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynaecologic Cancer, Urinary Tract Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer while offering chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other treatments too.

Dr. Nayak is the pioneer of advanced laparoscopic cancer surgery like Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection (MIND) for cancer of the mouth and Modified Video Endoscopic Inguinal Lymphadenectomy (VEIL) for the groin nodes.

Dr Nayak reiterates the immense benefits of robotic and laparoscopic cancer surgery as it is a minimally invasive surgery that promises less post-operative trauma, minimal blood loss, faster recovery and less hospital stay. He states, ‘The quality of the surgery plays an important role in cancer treatment. With robotic and laparoscopic surgeries, the cancer patients can recover faster and experience minimal trauma considering their compromised immunity levels. Moreover, the precision and accuracy of robotic surgery is way above the open surgery approach with better outcomes.’

Dr. Nayak is one of the founding member of the MACS Clinic that specializes in robotic & laparoscopic onco-surgery and oncology. MACS clinic is located in Jayanagar, Bangalore and offers comprehensive cancer treatment across all the modalities of cancer.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak is extensively involved in cancer awareness and survivors groups. On similar lines, he has founded Samrohana, a non-governmental not for profit organization, which is engaged in prevention and early detection of cancer.

Samrohana is focussed on providing care, counselling, and rehabilitation of cancer patients and their family members and caregivers as well. Similarly, Samrohana will emerge as a community platform and enable not only cancer patients to connect but also their caregivers, doctors and healthcare professionals to connect and work together towards raising awareness against cancer. In the near future, Samrohana will focus on patient education, hosting webinars, meetings and tele consultation and advocacy groups in order to combat cancer at the grassroots level.

He agrees that cancer is treatable and curable through comprehensive multidisciplinary treatment but on compassionate grounds, Dr. Sandeep Nayak expresses his desire to focus on more on cancer awareness and prevention rather than undergoing the misery, trauma and stress of suffering from cancer and recovering from it.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak is available at –

Macs Clinic,

#180, 1st Floor, 5th Main Road,

Jayanagar 4 th Block west,

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560011

Visit: http://www.macsforcancer.com

For consultations and appointments, call at – +91 9482202240 or email at [email protected].