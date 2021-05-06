Dr. V.N. Selvarehai
Obituary

Dr. V.N. Selvarehai

May 6, 2021

Dr. V.N. Selvarehai (64), former Conservator of Regional Conservation Laboratory, Mysuru, President of Heritage Conservation, Mysuru, passed away on May 5 at Chennai, following heart attack. He was also a Senior Conservationist at National Research Centre on Litchi and Advisor to Archaeology Department, Chennai.

A resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city, he leaves behind his wife Geetha, daughters Selva Gangai and Selva Muhil, son Selvavindhan, sons-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

As the Conservator in Regional Conservation Laboratory, Mysuru, for more than 35 years, Dr. Selvarehai, during his tenure had undertaken conservation works of more than thousands paintings, many temples and various heritage buildings and had also did some conservation works at Mysore Palace.

Last rites were performed at Chennai, according to family sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching