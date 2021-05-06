May 6, 2021

Dr. V.N. Selvarehai (64), former Conservator of Regional Conservation Laboratory, Mysuru, President of Heritage Conservation, Mysuru, passed away on May 5 at Chennai, following heart attack. He was also a Senior Conservationist at National Research Centre on Litchi and Advisor to Archaeology Department, Chennai.

A resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city, he leaves behind his wife Geetha, daughters Selva Gangai and Selva Muhil, son Selvavindhan, sons-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

As the Conservator in Regional Conservation Laboratory, Mysuru, for more than 35 years, Dr. Selvarehai, during his tenure had undertaken conservation works of more than thousands paintings, many temples and various heritage buildings and had also did some conservation works at Mysore Palace.

Last rites were performed at Chennai, according to family sources.