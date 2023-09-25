In Briefs

Drawing contest for school children on Oct. 17

September 25, 2023

Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee has organised on-the-spot drawing competition for students on Oct.17 at 11 am at Kalamandira in city. The topic for students from 1st to 4th std. is – Environment, Animals, Birds and MysuruDasara; for  5th to 7th std. students – India’s milestones in Science and Technology; for 8th to 10th std. – World Heritage Centres of Karnataka.

Students who wish to participate in the contest can submit their applications from Oct.4 at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira during office hours. The paint, brush and other articles required for drawing should be brought by the students, while the drawing sheet will be provided by the Sub-Committee. Students must compulsorily bring identity card of the present year and all participants will be given certificates. First, second and third prizes will be given and the decision of juries is final. For details contact Sub-Committee’s Anand on Mob: 98442-40251 or Rakshit on Mob: 77955-47801.

